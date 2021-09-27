Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,966 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 6.47% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $26,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $308.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FLXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

