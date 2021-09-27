Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 306,816 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 306,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.19% of FIGS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in FIGS during the second quarter valued at $76,793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $42,140,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $1,494,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $493,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS opened at $38.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.91. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

