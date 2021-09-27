Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

