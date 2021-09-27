Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,220 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $27,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $197.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.51. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

