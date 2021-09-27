Day & Ennis LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.0% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 53,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day moving average of $136.51. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

