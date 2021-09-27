Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 53,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

