Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 242,557 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 242,557 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $31,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

