F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to announce earnings per share of $2.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $10.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $204.15 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.71.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $242,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,738.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,359 shares of company stock worth $2,290,432. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 8,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 255,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after acquiring an additional 247,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.