Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 79.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $268,713.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $222.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.97. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.66 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

