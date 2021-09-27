Xponance Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $458.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.59 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.96.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

