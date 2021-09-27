Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 79.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $53,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $515.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $457.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.89. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.21 and a fifty-two week high of $515.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

