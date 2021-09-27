Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $119.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

