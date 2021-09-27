Xponance Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,216 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $156.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.12 and its 200 day moving average is $150.39.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

