Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 83,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $1.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.61. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $356.82 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.