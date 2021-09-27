Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $204.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.57 and its 200-day moving average is $184.10. The stock has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

