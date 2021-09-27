Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Chubb by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 475,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after acquiring an additional 39,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $176.75 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. upped their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

