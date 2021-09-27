Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 288,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter.

PCEF opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

