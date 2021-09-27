Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14.

Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $9.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

NYSE:ITW opened at $215.94 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

