Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14.
Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $9.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.
NYSE:ITW opened at $215.94 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.