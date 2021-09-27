Xponance Inc. Acquires 6,074 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 192.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

NYSE:WAT opened at $393.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.30. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $188.22 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

