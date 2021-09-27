FMC Co. (FMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

FMC has increased its dividend by 172.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FMC to earn $7.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $94.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

