Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE:TSL opened at C$4.59 on Monday. Tree Island Steel has a fifty-two week low of C$1.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.86.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$74.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tree Island Steel will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

