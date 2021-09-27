ContentBox (BOX) Trading 44.2% Lower This Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 44.2% against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $748,246.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

