Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 5,080 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,361,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $53.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.26. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

