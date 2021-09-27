Metal Achieves Market Capitalization of $186.13 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for about $2.84 or 0.00006483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $186.13 million and $20.21 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metal has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.00335277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00128282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011822 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

