Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

