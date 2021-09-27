Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $4,284.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00066421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00104291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00141381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,664.88 or 0.99746295 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.28 or 0.07041030 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.02 or 0.00779018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,931,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICNQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.