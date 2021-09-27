Cream Trading 27.1% Higher Over Last Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 69.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 27th. Cream has a total market cap of $29,662.18 and $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,832.24 or 1.00128590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00088924 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.57 or 0.00837376 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.13 or 0.00370365 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.44 or 0.00254571 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005856 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002154 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

