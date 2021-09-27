NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 470,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NetApp by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,358,000 after purchasing an additional 409,376 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in NetApp by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 673,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,977,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 542,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,418,000 after purchasing an additional 346,021 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $93.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average is $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $93.79.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

