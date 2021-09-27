Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,015 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Carnival Co. & worth $20,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $25.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.