Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.780-$-0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.89 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-3.600-$-3.350 EPS.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $134.90 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.22.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.75.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

