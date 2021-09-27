Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,116,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $52,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Bank of Italy increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,744,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,124 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CNH Industrial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,649,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,819,000 after acquiring an additional 701,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,580,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI opened at $17.09 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

