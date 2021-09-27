Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after buying an additional 45,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,829,000 after buying an additional 84,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 663,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,723,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $81.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average of $80.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

