Brokerages Expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.22. MercadoLibre posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 353.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $14.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,869.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,782.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,584.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,392.40 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,018.41 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

