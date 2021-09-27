HAP Trading LLC Cuts Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

HAP Trading LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,657,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GoodRx by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,931,000 after acquiring an additional 855,772 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 944,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,858,000 after acquiring an additional 444,585 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,428,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,861,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 275,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $9,903,815.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $409,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 1,076,545 shares valued at $37,753,460. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.