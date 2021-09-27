HAP Trading LLC Has $482,000 Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

HAP Trading LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

RIGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $638.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 1.55. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

