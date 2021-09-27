HAP Trading LLC Has $532,000 Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

