Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 9.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after buying an additional 104,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,337,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,009,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $612.48 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $322.00 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.08. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

