Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Essential Utilities worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,493,000 after purchasing an additional 327,418 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 491,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after acquiring an additional 25,036 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

WTRG opened at $47.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.268 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

