Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 136,454 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,454 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.59% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.52. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $49.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

