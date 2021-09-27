Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $14,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth $501,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $86.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day moving average of $82.12. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $87.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

