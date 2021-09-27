Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.31 Million Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 284.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $15,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $246,000.

JKD opened at $221.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $122.90 and a 1 year high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

