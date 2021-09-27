Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,900 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,822.86.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,937.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,870.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,597.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.