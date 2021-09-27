Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 850 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $46.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

