Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in The AES by 35.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The AES by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,576,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,737,000 after acquiring an additional 373,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The AES by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The AES by 3,392.9% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $23.44 on Monday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

