Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 2,353 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after buying an additional 40,021,042 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049,327 shares during the period. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR opened at $28.56 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion and a PE ratio of -24.62.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $15,812,454.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,853.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,893,769 shares of company stock worth $139,868,655. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

