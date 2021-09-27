Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after acquiring an additional 676,350 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,537,000 after purchasing an additional 244,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,410,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENTG opened at $132.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

