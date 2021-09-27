Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 267,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $104.84 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.88.

