Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 129,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.