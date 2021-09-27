Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 48.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,645 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 44.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after buying an additional 198,109 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 28.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 82,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 14.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGG opened at $73.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

