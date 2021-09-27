Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,933 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $14,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $203.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

